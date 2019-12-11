President Sahlework Receives Saudi Arabian Delegation

Ena December 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie today received government and business delegation of Saudi Arabia in the National Palace.



The Saudi delegation arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday evening aiming to explore trade and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

On the occasion, the delegation commended the ongoing reform and the conducive environment created for business and investment in Ethiopia.

The President on her part expressed commitment to support the endeavors of the delegation in the move to engage in various investment sectors in Ethiopia.

Saudi business delegation also met and discussed with its Ethiopian counterpart to enhance trade and investment relationship between the two countries.