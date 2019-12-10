Ethiopia, Eritrea Reaping Peace Dividend, Says Nobel Peace Prize Winner Abiy

Ena December 10/2019 Ethiopia and Eritrea are reaping peace dividends. Families separated for over two decades are now united and diplomatic relations are fully restored, the 2019 Noble Peace Prize Winner Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

In his acceptance speech of the Nobel Prize today, Premier Abiy said “I believe that peace is an affair of the heart. Peace is a labor of love.”

He explained that when he became prime minister ending the uncertainty was necessary and believed peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea was within reach.

“I was convinced that the imaginary wall separating our two countries for much too long needed to be torn down,” the premier added.

According to him, the leaders of both countries “were ready to allow peace to flourish and shine through. We resolved to turn our swords into plowshares, and our spears into pruning hooks for the progress and prosperity of our people.”

The Ethiopian Noble Peace Prize winner further said, “I accept this award on behalf of my partner and comrade-in-peace President Isaias Afeworki, whose goodwill, trust, and commitment was vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries.”

Abiy stressed his belief that sustaining peace is hard work. “Yet, we must cherish and nurture it. It takes a few to make war, but it takes a village and a nation to build peace.”

He cemented his view by pointing out the Ethiopian saying, “for you to have a peaceful night, your neighbor shall have a peaceful night as well.”

According to him, “the Horn of Africa today is a region of strategic significance… When our love for humanity outgrows our appreciation of human vanity then the world will know peace.”

Noting that peace requires an enduring vision, the peace laureate said “ my vision of peace is rooted in the philosophy of Medemer. The Amharic word Medemer signifies synergy, convergence, and teamwork for a common destiny.”