Commission Marks Human Rights Day

Ena December 10/2019 Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, along with local civic society organizations working on human rights, observed the International Human Rights Day today.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner, Daniel Bekele said despite the progress following the ongoing reform, there are human rights problems and abuses in Ethiopia.

He said treatment of prisoners is good, inspite of the limited economic capacity of the country.

Federal Supreme Court President, Meaza Ashenafi said on her part the government has given attention toward ensuring and protecting human rights.

Recalling that there have been many human rights violations in Ethiopia over the past decades, the president stated that the present government has been undertaking various measures to resolve the problems.

Furthermore, Meaza noted that citizens have the right to freedom of association, assembly and expression.

This year’s Human Rights Day observed under the theme “Youth for peace and Human Rights” has been observed every year on 10th December since 1948.