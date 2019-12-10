Saudi Arabia Reaffirms to Enhance Ethio-Saudi Business Partnership

Ena December 10/2019 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed to support Ethio-Saudi business communities to reach the vast potential and solidify partnership through strengthening trade ties.

Ethio-Saudi Arabia business forum held today in Addis Ababa to further explore trade and investment opportunities.

Saudi’s State Minister for African Affairs, Ahmed Adulaziz Qattan said on the forum that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is creating a new vibe and enhancing positive environment for business and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

“I want to assure you that the government of Saudi Arabia is ready to offer all the support and assistant leads the business community to reach the vast potential and solidify and a mutually beneficial partnership between our two countries,” he said.

Some 229 licensed Saudi investors have engaged in Ethiopia in various sectors including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, education, and health.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aklilu Hailemicael said in the past few years, trade relations between the two countries have been steadily growing.

Aklilu further stated that Ethiopia is working to improve its business environment such as licensing, registration, and partial privatization among others.

Agro-processing, tourism, mining and tourism among others were stated among the opportunity areas to invest in Ethiopia.