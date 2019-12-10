PM Abiy Confers with Nobel Committee in Norway

Ena December 10/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway before the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony.

Premier Abiy is due to receive the 2019 Nobel Prize for Peace at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway today.

Last October, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded Prime Minister Abiy for his pursuit of domestic reforms and efforts to solve the two decades dispute with Eritrea and cooperation in the region since assuming office in April 2018.

The Prime Minister is also expected to discuss with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg and King Harald V on the top of visiting the Norwegian Parliament.

In related development, Premier Abiy met with Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven in Stocholm on Monday.

The two leaders discussed on key issues related to political and economic reforms, regional stability and enhancing women’s political leadership.

Prime Minister Lofven congratulated Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and expressed his Government’s appreciation of various measures and initiatives taken by Prime Minister Abiy.

Premier Abiy on his part shared his gratitude to the Swedish Government for the continued support provided for education, health, water supply and integrated rural development.

Explaining the ongoing reforms his administration is committed to, Abiy highlighted the challenges of ungovernable emotions in a transition period and reiterated the importance of believing in the potential of tomorrow and working hard towards it.