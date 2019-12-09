Participants Stress Importance of NNPD Celebration for Unity, Coexistence

Addis Ababa December 9/2012 The celebration of Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day (NNPD) is an important ingredient for the unity and peaceful coexistence of Ethiopians, participants said.

The 14th Nations, Nationalities & People’s Day was colorfully celebrated today under the theme: “Our Constitutional Covenant for Sustainable Peace.”

A member of the traditional troupe from Gofa nationality, Simenesh Silkuga told ENA that celebrating the day when the rights and equality of the Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples was guaranteed under the constitution is crucial in ascertaining national unity.

“Though from different ethnic groups, we are brought up and belong to one nation; that is Ethiopia. As you can see, we look beautiful together. Celebrating this day has paramount importance as there will not be Ethiopia without the existence of the nations, nationalities and peoples,” she noted.

According to her, Ethiopia is unique as it embraces over 80 nations and nationalities under a single flag.

“We all belong to Ethiopia and Ethiopia belongs to all of us. We, therefore, need to demonstrate a united Ethiopia in diversity,” she emphasized.

Ahmed Mohammed of Afar Regional State said all nations, nationalities and peoples displaying their cultures largely express a united Ethiopia.

Clothing and culture differences are obviously observed among the nation, nationalities and peoples, he said, adding that “ we are, however, one when it is about Ethiopia as our blood is same and we all are Ethiopians.”

Another member of the group from Gamo, Tilahun Amenu said “celebrating Nations Nationalities and People’s Day entails bringing about unity, peace, and love.”

He added that members of nations, nationalities and peoples are right-hand persons to one another under a strong and united country.

Yet “we have to further strengthen our unity in diversity,” Tilahun stressed.