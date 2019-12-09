Indian Innovation, Technology Companies Display Products in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa December 9/2012 An Indian Innovation and Technology Week in which over 20 companies have exhibited their products and services opened here today.

Innovation and Technology Minister, Getahun Mekuria, and India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anurag Srivastava, opened the exhibition and conference that will continue for the coming five days.

Innovation and Technology Minister Getahun Mekuria said the exhibition and match making is unique and vital for Ethiopia as “we are getting into a digital economy.”

According to him, Ethiopia is aspiring to follow the footsteps of India and has a lot to learn from India’s entrepreneurship and the big Asian digital economy in terms of science and technology mobilization as well as incubation for the creation of wealth and employment.

The minister pointed out that Ethiopia is undertaking major economic reforms which will enable Indian and other companies to participate in the privatization endeavor being undertaken by the country.

India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anurag Srivastava said the expo and conference on science, innovation and technology create interaction and engagement between Indian and Ethiopian companies.

India is committed to further deepen its partnership with Ethiopia to support its development with innovation and technology.

The exhibition at the headquarters of Ministry of Innovation and Technology will remain open until December 14, 2019.