Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Exploring for Strong Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa December 9/2012 Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia are exploring a strong bilateral relationship in different areas of cooperation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Hirut Zemene, held talks today with Saudi Arabian government officials and business delegation led by Saudi’s Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiyat Getachew, told reporters after the discussion that the delegation includes some 28 official and 22 CEOs drawn from different Saudi companies are in an official visit to Ethiopia for three-days.

Noting that Ethiopia and Saudi Arabian have long-aged diplomatic and people to people relationships, and the two countries have sought to bolster the link into inclusive cooperation at all levels.

The State Minister underlined that the two countries should collaborate in facing challenges posed by human trafficking, according to the spokesperson.

Hirut also briefed her Saudi Arabian counterpart on issues related with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Saudi Arabian delegation came to explore potential investment and business opportunities in Ethiopia.

The delegation is scheduled to meet senior government official tomorrow from all sectors at Sheraton Addis hotel to look at major investment as well as business spheres between the two countries.