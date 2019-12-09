Nation Marks Nations, Nationalities Day

Addis Ababa December 9/2012 Ethiopia colorfully celebrated the 14th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day at Addis Ababa stadium in the capital today.



The country held a grand celebration with a youth procession to mark the 14th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day and the ratification of Ethiopian constitution on December 8, 1994.

The day has brought together thousands of representatives of nations and nationalities from all corners of the country.

President Sahlework Zewudie, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mokonnin, Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimeles Abdisa, and other senior federal and regional government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps were presided over national event.

On the occasion, President Sahlework Zewdie said the day is a showcase for diverse culture, lifestyle and values of nations and nationalities of Ethiopia under the umbrella unity.

She urged the people to promote national consensus and unity on common national concerns to sustain peace and stability.

Speaker of the House of Federation, Keria Ibrahim, said if diversity is democratized, it will be a source of national strength and beauty.

Deputy Chief Administrator of Oromia Regional State, Shimeles Abdisa on his part said the day signifies the universal rights of Ethiopians fully guaranteed by the constitution.

The celebration of the day is a cast-iron guarantee for nations and nationalities to secure the rights for self- self-governing in their own language, he stated.

Representatives of nations and nationalities put their traditional music and dance on show to the spectators during the celebration.