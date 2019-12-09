Saudi Arabian Delegation Arrives in Addis

December 9/2019 Saudi Arabia’s government and business delegation led by Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday evening for a three day official visit.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi delegation is expected to meet Ethiopian business communities and government officials to enhance the steadfast relationship between the two countries.

Last week, Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has paid visit to Saudi Arabia, it was learned.

Saudi Arabia has remained one of the leading foreign investors in Ethiopia, where the Kingdom is also Ethiopia’s strong development ally through providing significant support for the execution of various projects.

The visit of Saudi’s business delegations takes place in a view of promoting economic, trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.