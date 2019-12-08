FM Gedu Arrives in Washington

Ena December 8/2019 Ethiopian delegation led by Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, has arrived in Washington D.C today.

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington D.C, the delegation is expected to held discussions on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project with Foreign Ministers of Egypt and Sudan.

The discussion will focus on outstanding issues over the filling and operation of the dam that were not resolved at the fourth and fifth trilateral meetings, which were held in Addis Ababa from September 15 to16, and December 2, 2019 in Cairo, respectively.

Representatives of USA and the World Bank will be attending the meeting as observers.