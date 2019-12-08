Tewolde Wins Airline Executive of the Year

Ena December 8/2019 Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, has been awarded as ‘Airline Executive of the Year’ by Centre for Aviation (CAPA) over the weekend, in Malta.

“This award is presented to the airline executive who has had the greatest individual influence on the aviation industry, demonstrating outstanding strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of their business and the industry,” the statement from CAPA underscored.

Ethiopian CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam has received the award from Centre for Aviation (CAPA) Executive Chairman, Peter Harbison.

“I am honored to have received the award and I sincerely thank CAPA for the recognition. We at Ethiopian have achieved greater milestones as one family,” Tewolde said during the award ceremony.

“I want to dedicate this award to my colleagues: more than 16,000 brave men and women around the world who always challenge themselves to soar higher with the mind-set that every step they take can become new history and milestone in today’s 21st century aviation business,” he said.

CAPA Chairman, Emeritus Peter Harbison said “Tewolde Gebremariam has become a giant CEO in African aviation over the past decades. He has guided a marginal airline into becoming a major global force, with a modern fleet and a world class operation.”

The statement from CAPA added that “Airline executives across the globe could learn a lot from Tewolde Gebremariam who has helped deliver sustained profitability for Ethiopian Airlines.”

Tewolde has been also listed as one of the 100 most influential Africans in 2019 by New African Magazine, a publications group with over 50 years experience in publishing magazines, newsletters, country supplements, industry reports and market intelligence on Africa, days before this CAPA award.

CAPA-Centre for Aviation, part of the Aviation Week Network, is one of the world’s most trusted sources of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry.