Qualified Diplomats Needed to Make Foreign Policy Effective: Prominent Politician

Ena December 7/2019 Ethiopia need to change the trend regarding the assignment of diplomats to fulfill its ambition in foreign relations, Prof. Merera Gudina, a prominent politician said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Merera said the way that diplomats have been assigned in the past hindered the country from getting the best out of its foreign relations.

Merera argued that diplomats have been assigned based on their loyalty to the party, saying this has to change for good to get the maximum benefit from cooperation and ensure rights of citizens.

The Horn African nation has been redefining its foreign policy, focusing maximizing national interest, enhancing cooperation with neighboring countries and ensuring rights of citizens.

Noting that the task is very challenging, Merera said changing the trend regarding the assignment of diplomats would play a critical role.

According to Merera, the most decisive measure that the government should take at this time to step the diplomatic task ahead is to end the previous way and start assigning qualified diplomats.

“Most of the time, the need for diplomatic responsibility and the personalsassigned for the job have not been matched. Personals with well qualified capacity, ability and who are loyal to a nation have not been assigned. Diplomats have been assigned mainly based on who are loyal to the governing party. This trend has to be changed,” he noted.

Noting that Ethiopia’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has focused on establishing strategic partnerships and ensuring safety of citizens, Merera said this job cannot be done without qualified diplomats. He urged the government to promote loyalty for the nation rather than the party.

Abera Mekonen, Current Affairs Expert at the Office of the Prime Minister said Ethiopia is following a new approach that promotes mutual benefit and balancing unhealthy desires among countries.

The new foreign relations perspective is based on expanding successful practices, rectifying wrong doings and narrowing gaps, he added.

“Regarding to foreign relations, despite the success story of the country in the past years, we had relations which has not been well protected the rights of our citizens who are living abroad. So, one of the priority of Medemer is targeted to equally treat Ethiopia`s national interest along with protecting the rights of citizens”.

The past experiences clearly showed that the relation with countries have been mainly based on economic cooperation, ignoring the rights of citizens living abroad and maintain quality work, Abera said.

The foreign relation targets strengthening partnerships in ensuring peace and stability in the region, attracting financial support, promoting capacity-building and knowledge exchange, and improving Ethiopia’s reputation.

Ensuring the rights of citizens living abroad as well as enhancing quality of diplomats is getting priority of the government.