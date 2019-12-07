Denmark, IOM Back Ethiopia’s Initiative to Support IDPs

Ena December 7/2019 Denmark and International Organization for Migration (IOM) expressed their keenness to support Ethiopia’s initiative aimed to provide sustainable solutions to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



An initiative – Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) – that aimed to provide sustainable solution to support IDPs in Ethiopia was launched yesterday.

The initiative is a joint endeavor between the government of Ethiopia, the United Nations, international and national NGOs and donors to provide a platform bringing together relevant actors.

Demark Ambassador to Ethiopia, Karin Poulsen talked to ENA that “we welcome this initiative very much because it’s a long term initiative.”

She said “We need that the internally displaced persons to get out of the camps; we need children to get education,” adding “we need livelihoods, productivity back to these communities”

Ambassador Poulsen said “we are very much in support of this more long term initiative to get the IDPs out of the camps; but of course it’s important that it takes place in accordance with humanitarian principles and human rights.”

Appreciating the efforts of Ethiopia to resolve IDP crisis, Ambassador Poulsen affirmed her country’s commitment to support it in relocating and returning back displaced people to their villages.

IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Maureen Achieng said Ethiopia is working to provide sustainable support to IDPs by establishing solutions especially in the Somali regional state.

“We now are looking to replicate that to other regional states. So, that we get everybody coming together to deliberate on what comprehensive long term solutions to internal displacement in Ethiopia might look like,” she noted.

She said “I think there are a lot of good things happening in Ethiopia and we do not want internal displacement to define Ethiopia.”

Furthermore Achieng stated that IOM, a key partner of Ethiopia, is committed to work with the government to end IDP crisis in the country once and for all.

“We provide material support to allow them to either relocate or integrate where they are or return those who can return, but again it’s a collective effort. IOM does this work with all partners and stakeholders in support of the government of Ethiopia”, she said.

She added that IOM supports efforts of Ethiopia and partners to return, relocate or integrate IDPs as per their desire.