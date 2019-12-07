Ethiopia in Process to Ratify Kampala Convention

Ena December 7/2019 Ethiopia is in the process of the ratification of the Kampala Convection for the protection and assistance for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Africa, the Ministry of Peace said.



Early Warning and Durable Solutions Director at Ministry Megbaru Ayalew told ENA that Ethiopia has started the process to the ratification of the 2009 Convection.

The government has initiated discussion with the regional governments about the possible ratification of the convention.

Noting that discussions that aimed to get input for the ratification of the convention were conducted previously, Megbaru said similar meetings will be carried out to further develop the issue.

Noting that Ethiopia has endorsed a proclamation to improve livelihoods of refugees, which Ethiopia has got appreciation; Megbaru said it is important to give similar attention to IDPs for Ethiopia that has seen a large number of displacements due to conflicts, drought and flood.

“We are really doing our best for refugees and there is no way that will stop us to support IDPs in the country. It is the matter of strategically taking it into legal, planning and local development process,” he said.

Yesterday, Ethiopia launched an initiative that aims at facilitating collective action and cooperation among authorities at all levels and with the international community to support IDPs.

Ratifying the convection and adopting a law to give it domestic effect would be a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s efforts to provide protection and assistance to IDPs and provide durable solutions for them.

Senior Legal Officer at African Union, Allehone Abebe said the Kampala Convention recognizes the right of IDPs and provide protection and solution.

Noting that this year South Sudan, Somalia and Equatorial Guinea have ratified the convection, Allehone said, “Our hope and expectation is that Ethiopia will also join them soon.”

He said “AU always promotes this convention during the several meetings.”

The Kampala Convention is the world’s first and only regional legally binding instrument for the protection and assistance of IDPs, who often face heightened risks, violations and sexual violence because of their displacement, while they struggle to access their rights and basic protection.

It represents an innovative and comprehensive framework to address both the needs of those displaced, as well as the needs of host communities.

The convection draws on international humanitarian law as well as international human rights law to form a basis, not only for humanitarian response, but also for sustained and holistic engagement across a range of stakeholders.

The Kampala Convection was adopted in 2009 by Africa’s 55 states.