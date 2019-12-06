Nation Launches Durable Solutions Initiative to Support IDPs

Ena December 6/2019 An initiative that aimed to provide durable solution in supporting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia was launched today.

The Ethiopia Durable Solutions Initiative (DSI) aims at facilitating collective action and cooperation among authorities at all levels and with the international community.

It is a joint endeavor between the government of Ethiopia, the United Nations, international and national NGOs and donors to provide a platform bringing together relevant actors.

The Initiative is expected to require finance between 670 to 700 million USD.

At the launching of the initiative, Minister of Peace Muferihat Kamil said “to have solutions at scale, we can’t simply rely on a project based approach. We need development actors to systematically integrate the concerns of displacement affected communities in their plans and program.”

Furthermore she also said that the government needs to “systematically integrate the needs of displacement affected communities in its programs”.

To this end, Muferihat said “we will work with collogues at Ministry of Finance and National Planning Commission to make sure that solutions for internally displaced persons are integrated in key strategic documents.”

The Minister said a durable solution is said to be achieved when IDPs no longer need any specific assistance and protection related to their displacement and enjoy their human rights without discrimination.

The Minister said this can be done through sustainable re-integrations at their place of origin, in areas where they take refuge or in other parts of the country they wish to resettle.

She called on development partners and donors to enhance their engagement in supporting displacement affected communities.

Stevenwere Omamo, from UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, said the initiative creates ‘a unique platform, which will help to meaningfully address displacement challenges’ in Ethiopia.

He said “the government of Ethiopia commitment to durable solutions initiative platform is vital step for restoring the rights of citizens who displaced and assisting them to restore and rebuild their own lives and livelihoods.”

Ethiopia has seen a large number of internally displaced persons driven out of their places of residence due to conflicts, drought and flood.

The ministry of Peace implements the initiative together with federal level durable solutions working group members, chaired by NDRMC and co-chaired by IOM)and UN Resident Coordinator’s Office.