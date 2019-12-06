Project to Improve Pastoralists’ Livelihood Launched

Addis Ababa December 6/2012 A six year Lowland Livelihood Resilience Project to benefit about 2.5 million pastoralists and agro-pastoralists in six regions launched yesterday.

The six-year program will be implemented in lowland areas of Oromia, SNNPR, Somali, Afar, Gambela and Benshangul Gumuz regions.

The program to be implemented in 100 woredas is expected to benefit 2.5 million people.

The World Bank Group and IFAD will finance the program which is expected to cost 451 million USD.

Out of the total 350 million USD that the World Bank extends, the 280 million USD is in the form of loan, while the remaining is in the form of grant. The finance secured from IFAD is in the form of loan.

The project increases livelihood of residents in lowland areas by enhancing food security and employment.