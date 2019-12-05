UNWTO calls for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat CC

Ena December 5/2019 The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) called for enhanced cooperation between transport and tourism sectors to combat climate change.

On the sidelines of the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, the agency on Wednesday released the Transport Related CO2 Emissions of the Tourism Sector report.

The report revealed that by 2030 transport-related emissions from tourism will comprise 5.3 percent of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

“This comprehensive study analyses the environmental impact of the different modes of transport within the tourism sector”, Executive Director of UNWTO Manuel Butler said at the launch.

According UN News, transport-related emissions remain a major challenge, Executive Director added.

Against the backdrop of a growing number of sightseers both at home and abroad, the data factors in the predicted growth in global emissions to 2030 and is set against the “current ambition” for the decarbonization of transport.

According to the research, transport-related carbon dioxide emissions from tourism are predicted to increase from 1,597 million tons to 1,998 million tons between 2016 and 2030.

Similarly, international and domestic arrivals are expected to rise from 20 to 37 billion, mainly driven by domestic tourism followed by international arrivals.

Tourism-related transport emissions represented 22 per cent of all transport emissions in 2016, a trend that will continue through 2030.