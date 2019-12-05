Saudi Reaffirms Commitment to Support Ethiopia’s Reform

Ena December 5/2019 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to support Ethiopia’s home-grown economic reform, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide paid a visit to Saudi Arabia on December 3 and 4, 2019.

Upon the visit the delegation met and held talks with high level officials in Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The two sides discussed on ways to further boost relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

The Ethiopian delegation has also submitted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s message to Crown Prince of Saudi.