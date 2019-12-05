Ambassador Redwan Presents Credentials to Eritrean President

Ena December 5/2019 Ethiopian Ambassador to Eritrea Redwan Hussein presented his credentials to President Isaias Afewerki on Wednesday.

Redwan was appointed as Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Eritrea after the two decade long stalemate was resolved peacefully.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Noble Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

In related news, Ambassadors from 29 countries including Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, the European Union, Egypt and South Africa have submitted their credentials.