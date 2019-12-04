US-Ethiopia Defense Committee Meeting Held in DC

Ena December 4/2019 Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Defense Lemma Megerssa, participated in the U.S.-Ethiopia joint defense committee meeting held in Washington DC.

Chief of Staff of the National Defense Forces, General Adem Mohammed and other top military officers also took part in joint meeting, according to Ethiopian Embassy to the United States of America.

The US was represented by a delegation led by Major General William J. Walker, Commanding General of District of Columbia National Guard.

Defense Minister Lemma and his high level delegation traveled to Washington DC on Monday, it was indicated.