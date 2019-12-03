FM Gedu, Africa WEF Head Kanza Discuss about Forums in 2020

Addis Ababa December 3/2019 Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew and World Economic Forum Africa (WEF) Program Head Elsie Kanza held talks today.

The two sides exchanges views about the agenda items for the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

They also discussed World Economic Forum’s Africa Charter that will be held in Addis Ababa on September 3, 2020.

Gedu briefed Kanza about the preparation that Ethiopia has been making since PM Abiy Ahmed and WEF’s President Borge Brende signed the agreement to host the forum in Ethiopia.

He also expressed the country’s interest to discuss “the changing geo-political situation in the Horn of Africa and its impact on economic integration, peace and stability in the region” in Davos.

World Economic Forum Africa Program Head Kanza said on her part the Davos Forum will be held under the theme “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world.”

It will primarily focus on discussing global, regional and national initiatives that generate positive impact for all stakeholders.

She said discussions about ecology, economy, technology, society, geopolitics and industry are selected to be the priority areas of the forum.

The Davos World Economic Forum annually brings together business leaders, investors, politicians and journalists from across the globe to discuss current global economic and social issues.