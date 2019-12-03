Israel to Demonstrate Growing Wheat in Ethiopian Lowlands, Says Ambassador

Addis Ababa December 3/2019 Israel will engage in demonstrating wheat farming in the lowland areas of Ethiopia next year, Ambassador Raphael Morav said.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Raphael Morav told ENA that his country plans to become involved in a new program of growing wheat in lowland areas.

According to him, the initiative was taken by the Government of Ethiopia to help grow wheat in the lowlands of Ethiopia for substituting imports of the country.

Morav noted that the program will bring change in agricultural development in Ethiopia since Israel is well known for its semi-arid agriculture with developed techniques of irrigation.

The ambassador revealed that Ethiopia and Israel have been carrying out a cooperation project of introducing high quality avocado for export during the last 13 years.

“It is a big success that Ethiopians are producing more than half a million high quality seedlings of avocado per year. Many farmers have adapted the growing of avocado. It makes a big change that subsistence farmers became commercial farmers,” he elaborated.

The ambassador noted that the farmers promote the horticulture sector of Ethiopia in particular and agriculture as a whole.