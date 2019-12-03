Konrad-Adenauer Foundation to Open Office in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 3/2019 The German Konrad-Adenauer Foundation announced today that it will have a permanent base in Addis Ababa as early as 2020 to follow closely the remarkable political events in Ethiopia.

German Member of Parliament, Hermann Grohe stated that besides following events in the country closely, the foundation will prioritize the holding of seminars, facilitation of contact between government and non-government policy makers of Ethiopia and Germany.

The MP added that human rights will also be a major theme in its planned work in Ethiopia since the fight for human rights is one of the main pillars of Konrad-Adenauer Foundation around the world.

According to Grohe, there is other good reason to have an office in Addis Ababa. Being the seat of the African Union, Addis Ababa is a city of multilateral institutions; one could call it the Brussels of Africa.

The process of setting the necessary legal and organizational issues with the Ethiopian government for the establishment of the KAS office is being undertaken so as to open it early next year.

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which is planning to open office here in the capital, is a political foundation with a strong presence throughout Germany. Through civic education programs both at home and abroad the Konrad Audenauer Foundation promotes freedom, peace and justice.

Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Brita Wagener said on her part the government and people of Ethiopia have continued on the courageous path the country has embarked upon over the past year and half.

“We all know that it is not easy, and not always a straight path. Yet every step towards the rule of law and the opening of political and economic space will help the process to be successful,” she noted.

Wagener stated that Ethiopia and Germany are looking back at more than 60 years of bilateral cooperation. “But I think it is safe to say that we have now entered a new era of cooperation as Ethiopia has initiated and embraced an ambitious reform agenda both politically and economically.”

Germany and Ethiopia have recently agreed to deepen their partnership and have opened a new chapter in their bilateral relationship.

The recent partnership between the countries constitutes a new quality of cooperation.Germany will make available significant additional funding (352 Million Euros) and increase its support through technical assistance, it was learned.