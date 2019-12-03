Over 20 UK Companies Exploring Business in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa December 3/2019 Over 20 United Kingdom companies of the Invest Africa are exploring investment opportunities here in Ethiopia.

Delegates of Invest Africa drawn from different sectors including energy resources, hotels, trade, and banking are discussing with Ethiopian ministers in Addis Ababa.

The visiting companies will have a field stopover in the industrial zone sites tomorrow besides the roundtable discussions with National Bank Governor and other officials about the economic reforms that the country is undertaking.

Prominence Companies from a range of strategic sectors including agriculture, telecoms, logistics, tourism, mining and power are included in the visiting delegation, it was indicated.

Invest Africa, with a global paw marks of more than 400 member companies, is a principal pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment in Africa.