Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt Start Another Round Discussions on GERD

ENA December 2/2019 Water ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have started discussions on the filling and operations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Cairo today.

This is the second round of technical talks on the dam since foreign ministers of three key Nile basin countries held discussions in Washington DC on November 06, 2019.

Following the dialogue hosted by US the three countries held two-day long discussion in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Consequently, the foreign ministers agreed to work towards reaching an agreement by January regarding the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

However, if an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the foreign ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked.

The two-day meeting is expected to complete technical discussions on outstanding issues regarding the filling and commencement of the operation.