Ethiopia to Push for Full Implementation of Paris Agreement on COP25 Summit

ENA, December 2/2019 Ethiopia expressed its readiness to push for the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on the COP25 summit, according to Ethiopian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission.

The 25th UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today in Madrid, Spain tasked with neutralizing the threat of global warming.

In a press conference gave to journalists today, Commissioner Fekadu Beyene said Ethiopia will continue to call for concreted climate action toward mitigation of climate change.

He added that Ethiopia is eager to settle the unfinished business at COP24, most importantly the rule book for market and non-market mechanism-article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Ethiopia also believed that developed countries are to leverage the means of implementation through finance, technology development and capacity building to developing countries, he added.

In this regard, his country will actively engage in reports of various constituent bodies and urge them to extend their efforts to reach out and support national actions on the ground, the Commissioner noted.

In line with this, Ethiopia set to partake in sideline events and bilateral meetings to showcase its efforts in national and international climate actions in the move to build trust in the existing development partners who supporting Ethiopia’s endeavors and expect other to do the same.

Ethiopia intends to limit its net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 to 145 Mt CO2e or lower.

This would constitute a 255 MtCO2e reduction from the projected ‘business-­as-‐usual’ (BAU) emissions in 2030 or a 64 percent reduction from the BAU scenario in 2030.

Moreover, the country intends to undertake adaptation initiatives to reduce the vulnerability of its population, environment and economy to the adverse effects of climate change, based on its Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy (CRGE).

The CRGE is Ethiopia’s strategy for addressing both climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives.