Ethiopia to Host 13th IANPHI Annual Meeting

ENA December 2/2019 Ethiopia will host the 13th International Association of National Public Health Institute (IANPHI) from 3 to 6 December, 2019 under the theme “Evidence-Informed Global Action for Trans-boundary Health Challenges.

Briefing journalists, Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) Director-General, Dr. Ebba Abate said about 150 delegates from 95 countries and international organizations including WHO and U.S. CDC will take part in the annual meeting which is being hosted for the third time in Africa.

According to him, it is a timely thematic topic as cross-border infectious disease outbreaks have become serious health security threats at global, national and local level due to legal and illegal population movements across borders.

He added that IANPHI links and strengthens the government agencies responsible for public health to improve the world health by leveraging the experience and expertise of its member states.

Dr. Ebba further stated that hosting the annual meeting is recognition to tireless efforts exerted and achievements registered in the health sector at national level.

The scientific annual meeting will provide opportunities for the national public health institute directors to share experience and expertise, discuss common issues, and plan for future collaborations, it was indicated.