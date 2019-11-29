Ethiopia, China Signs MoU on Establishing Nat’l Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

ENA November 29/2019 Ethiopia and China have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing National Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure in Ethiopia.

The MoU was signed between Innovation and Technology State Minister, Sisay Tola, and Chen Kuan, the founder and CEO of Infervision of China.

The project is expected to help Ethiopia promote education, health care and medical services, it was learned.

The MoU was signed at the Ethiopia and China Industrial Matchmaking Conference held in Addis Ababa.

At the conference, Trade and Industry State Minister Teka Gebreyesus said Ethiopia and China have good historical foundation to bring the current industrial cooperation into higher level.

He stated that Ethiopia has enormous potential in energy, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors with competitive labor force, different incentives, domestic and international markets.

Today’s conference will enable to promote friendly cooperation and mutual benefits of enterprises of both countries, he noted.

China’s Industry and Information Technology Vice Minister, Wang Jiangping said on his part the conference is platform for exchange of ideas and investment opportunities between enterprises.

Chinese companies are keen to relocate their businesses in the areas of energy, textile, agriculture, construction and information technology, he added.

This helps to achieve sustainable development through shared economic cooperation mechanisms and industrial development.