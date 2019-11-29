Nation Encouraging Climate Suitable for Production of Pulses, Oil seeds: Ministry

ENA November 29/2019 The Government of Ethiopia has been creating encouraging climate suitable for the production of pulses and oil seeds “with considerable quality and quantity that meets standard of international market requirement,” according to Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Opening the 9th International Conference on Pulses and Oilseeds underway here, Trade and Industry Minister Fetlework Gebre-Egziabher said the sector has shown impressive progress over the years.

The oilseeds and pulses market, which has been implemented through the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange online trading platform and traceability system, is bearing fruit, and being benchmarked by other African nations,” she added.

Looking at the global landscape, it is high time for Ethiopia’s export to widen and diversify its market linkages to catch up the unprecedented supply side growth trend that prevails in the current global market.

In light of this, the minister reiterated that “the platform will provide the opportunity not only to strengthen export, but also to help identif and expand new market destinations,” she stated.

Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds, and Spices Processors Exporters Association (EPOSPEA) President, Haile Berhe said on his part the conference creates room for international buyers and local exporters to make their actual business dealings to their advantage.

“The market opportunity that both exporters and importers will have at the end of the deliberations through business-to-business linkages and networking is the central milestone that this conference intends to achieve,” he stressed.

Ethiopia exports pulses and oilseeds to more than 55 countries worldwide, it was learned.

The two-day conference, which aims at strengthening and expanding market linkages and outlets to diverse products, has attracted international importers and local exporters as well as representatives of public and private sectors from 20 countries.