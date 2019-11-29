Ethiopia, China Ink MOU to Cooperate in SMEs

ENA November 29/2019 Ministry of Trade and Industry today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Industry and Information Technology Ministry of China to improve the Small and Medium scale manufacturing enterprises in Ethiopia.

State Minister of Trade and Industry, Teka Gebreyesus and Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology of China, Wang Jiangping signed the MoU in Addis Ababa.

After the signing ceremony, SMEs Authority Director-General, Asfaw Abebe told Journalists that the MoU will serve both countries to work together in developing small and medium scale enterprises.

The agreement will also help Ethiopian and Chinese small and medium scale manufacturers to create a link in raw material exchange and provision, he stated.

Moreover, it will also help to create market linkage between both parties as the Chinese SMEs are desired to work with their Ethiopian counterparts.

Ethiopia has a lot to learn from Chinese Small and Medium scale enterprises, he said adding that the MoU will pave the way for Ethiopians to acquire best experiences from China.

The Small and Medium Scale manufacturing contributes 60 percent in the China GDP.