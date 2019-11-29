Sudan Elected Chair as IGAD Summit Concludes

ENA November 29/2019 The 13th IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government has elected Sudan as chair of the regional bloc.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took the responsibility from Ethiopia, which held the position since 2010. Sudan will now hold the position for one year.

PM Abiy expressed gratitude to member states that trusted Ethiopia with the leadership of the organization for several years. The premier has been the chair since he took power in April 2018.

According to him, encouraging results are being registered by IGAD countries towards peace and development in the region.

IGAD member states have been making progress recently towards transforming crisis and ceasing hostilities.