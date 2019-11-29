GIZ Launches Energizing Dev’t Ethiopia Phase III

ENA November 29/2019 The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) launched Energizing Development (EnDev) Ethiopia phase III and Energy Solutions for Displacement Settings (ESDS) Project on Thursday.

The 3rd phase of EnDev Ethiopia will run until December 2022 with an additional 9.4 million Euro while the new phase will focus on sector support and financial systems development, it was learned.

The support will in particular be directed towards developing and growing the market for modern renewable energy technologies and services as well as energy efficiency solutions in Ethiopia.

Water, Irrigation, and Energy State Minister, Frehiweot Woldehanna said “access to sustainable and quality electricity as well as clean water, sustainable cooking, and heating energy are critical factors to sustain the rapid economic expansion we had for many years pulling millions out of poverty.”

The excessive dependency on wood biomass for cooking energy remains a heavy burden on the natural environment rendering the population vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, he added.

Moreover, Frehiweot stressed “it is not possible to resolve these imminent challenges without assuring access to clean and sustainable energy.”

“EnDev Ethiopia has been a committed partner in improving access to modern energy technologies and services to lower-income households, social facilities as well as small and medium productive enterprises,” the state minister lauded.

German Embassy Deputy Head of Mission in Ethiopia, Matthias Schauer said “EnDev is making a difference, not only nationally but also internationally.”

He added that it contributes for the goals of sustainable energy for all and attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Ethiopia has undertaken several initiatives to provide reliable and sustainable energy to its population in recent years, Schauer said, and noted “but electrification is still only at about 40 percent that means a lot remains to be done.”

Through the support of EnDev until December 2018, 21.3 million people have gained access to either electricity or improved cooking technologies while additional 21, 150 social institutions and 46,200 SMEs benefited sustainable access to modern energy across the globe.