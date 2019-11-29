UN Special Rapporteur to Visit Ethiopia

ENA November 29/2019 The United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, will undertake an official visit to Ethiopia from 2 to 9 December 2019, according to United Nations Human Rights Special Procedures.

Kaye said the new Ethiopian administration that took office last year undertook major political reforms that have been praised by many.

On the other hand, some have voiced concerns that more needs to be done to fulfill human rights law and standards related to freedom of opinion and expression, he added.

His visit mainly focuses on the measures taken by the Government of Ethiopia to fulfill its human rights obligations relating to freedom of expression, including the protection of journalists with a view to formulating recommendations, he stated.

Since the House of Peoples’ Representatives is discussing a law to combat hate speech, his visit is timely and look forward to fruitful discussions on the draft bill with representatives from all branches of the State, he pointed out.

He planned to meet Government officials, representatives from the judiciary, journalists and representatives from civil society in Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar.

The Special Rapporteur, David Kaye will be the first United Nations Human Rights Special Rapporteur to visit Ethiopia in a decade.