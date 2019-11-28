Ethiopia Becomes UNESCO World Heritage Committee Member

ENA November 28/2019 Ethiopia is elected as a member of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the next four years.

The 22nd General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention held two-day meeting starting yesterday at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.During the session, the General Assembly elected nine new members to the World Heritage Committee, namely Egypt, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, Oman, Thailand, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, according to the website of UNESCO.

Accordingly, the current World Heritage Committee consists of Australia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Spain, Thailand, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Uganda.