IGAD Council of Ministers Meeting Underway in Addis

ENA November 28/2019 The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers is deliberating to appraise organizational structure and treaty of the regional block.

The 47th Extraordinary session of IGAD Council of Ministers is underway on in Addis Ababa today.

IGAD organizational structure and treaty, the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden issues on the top of nominating the regional block Chairmanship are the main agendas on the table to be discussed during the closing section of the meeting.

On his opening remark, the newly appointed Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu said a comprehensive presentation will be presented to revise the IGAD treaty and structure.

The treaty and organizational structure will also be endorsed in a view of the IGAD’s heads of states and governments summit that scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Workneh indicated that the new organizational structures of the regional block will revitalize IGAD to serve the East African nations in a better way.

IGAD has been provided unbreakable support to people and governments of the member states, especially in terms of maintaining peace and security, he said adding that “it will embrace its role in straightening regional and economical integration among the member states.”

Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affiars Gedu Andargachew, highlighted that IGAD has devoted in managing and resolving of conflicts affecting the region despite its failure to achieve economic cooperation and integration among member states.

In this regard, Gedu said strengthening cooperation among the member states is crucial in order to revitalize IGAD to work on improving the economic integration of the countries.

The existing organizational structure of the IGAD was adopted during the ministerial meeting in 2004.