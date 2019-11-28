Ethiopian PD Explores Cooperation with Uganda

ENA, November 28/2019 Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Team on Wednesday explored Ethiopia’s cooperation with Uganda during a meeting with Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Irene Nafuna Muloni in Kampala.

Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, who is also head of the Public Diplomacy, held talks with Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Nafuna Muloni on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Speaker highlighted the opportunities for Ethiopia and Uganda to cooperate in energy sector in the move to address power supply shortage.

Talking on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Tagesse said after completion the dam will have a significant contribution in rewarding on the ever-growing demand of electricity in Ethiopia.

The Speaker also extended his gratitude to the Government of Uganda for ratifying the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA).

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Nafuna Muloni, on his part said Uganda and Ethiopia should work together to deepen cooperation in energy and mining sectors.

Ambassador Woinshet Tadese, Permanent Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, explained the trilateral technical dialogue that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are undertaking on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development expressed her satisfaction with the explanations made by the Ethiopian public Diplomacy on issues related to the GERD.

The Minister emphasized that the trilateral technical dialogue is crucial in resolving the divergence on issues pertinent to the dam construction.

Protecting the Nile Basin is fundamental to sustain the fair use of the Nile water, she stated and adding that “Uganda is working to meet its expectations.”