Ethiopia, Uganda Speakers Hold Talks

ENA November 27/2019 The Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Team leader, House of People’s Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo, and Uganda’s Parliament Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga held talks today, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Leader of the diplomacy team leader that is in Uganda, House Speaker Tagesse, deliberated on ways of boosting ties between the countries, and Speaker Kadaga emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade, industry and agriculture sectors.

The Ethiopian Speaker commended the people and Government of Uganda for welcoming his team warmly.

Tagesse also appreciated Uganda for ratifying the Cooperative Framework Agreement, which ensures the upstream countries benefit from the Nile River.

Noting that such visits by public diplomacy teams strengthen relations between nations, he expressed his hope that a Ugandan Public diplomacy team will also visit Ethiopia.