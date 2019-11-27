Ethiopia, Critical Gateway for Sino-Africa Steadfast Relations: FM Gedu

ENA November 27/2019 China will benefit a lot through strengthening its relation to Ethiopia, which is a gateway to the steadfastly growing African continent, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew said.

Foreign Minister, Gedu, met with Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tan Jian on Tuesday and discussed on wide range of bilateral and regional common concerns.

According to a statement from the ministry, the two sides held talks on bilateral relations notably on trade, investment, tourism and politics.

During the occasion, Gedu said the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and China has been long-established and strategic.

Noting many Chinese investors have made significant investments in Ethiopia, Gedu expressed his hope that the favorable business environment in Ethiopia will also help increase the number of Chinese investors exponentially.

Highlighting that many Ethiopian students are studying in Chinese universities, Gedu appreciated China for its support in capacity building activities.

Noting Chinese investors are keen to engage in various investment sectors in Ethiopia, Ambassador Tan Jian on his part said he will work hard to get that edge.

The ambassador also assured that China will continue its support on the Entoto and Unity Park infrastructure projects. He said he will do his level best to encourage Chinese tourists to visit Ethiopia too.

China will continue to support large-scale development projects being undertaken by the Ethiopian government, he added.