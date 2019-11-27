Africa Can Save $35 Billion with Better Land Governance Annually

ENA November 27/2019 African can stop spending 35 billion USD annually on food importation with better land governance, Germany Embassy to Cote d’Ivoire claimed.

Counselor for Economic Cooperation at the Germany Embassy in Abidjan, Benjamin Laag, made the remarks at the 2019 Conference on Land Policy in Africa which was held in Cote d’Ivoire.

Africa should be able to feed its entire people without any problems since the continent enriched with vast agricultural and land resources, he said.

The Counselor emphasized the importance of proper land governance, effective land administration and sustainable land management for Africa to save spending over 35 billion USD annually for importing food.

“Almost every person on the continent has been affected by corruption and very often the distribution and registration of agricultural and urban land is the reason for it,” Laag said.

Germany appreciates the efforts of the African Union (AU) through the African Land Policy Center and other AU institutions to promote and implement the agenda on land since they need African solutions to African Challenges, he added.

Technological improvements in agriculture, geospatial sciences and other relevant land sectors ease the tools available to enact and implement fair and sustainable land policies in every country on the continent, he stated.

German government has supported Africa’s efforts to address land corruption and financing transparency initiatives in its bilateral and global programs on land, he indicated.