Invest Africa Leads Delegation of Investors to Ethiopia

ENA November 27/2019 High-level investors and businesses delegation of Invest Africa will be exploring investment opportunities in Ethiopia from 3rd-5th December 2019.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the visit comes on the back of the significant interest from international investors in Ethiopia as a result of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reform agenda.

British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ethiopia, Jeremy Lefroy said “Ethiopia is full of opportunity; I am delighted to be joining Invest Africa’s Investor Mission to Addis Ababa as we continue to deepen the trade and investment links between the UK and Ethiopia.”

Invest Africa CEO, Karen Taylor said “this Investor Mission, our second to Ethiopia, will be an important opportunity to build on our close relationship with the Ethiopian government and learn how its ambitious liberalization and privatization agenda has progressed.”

Tylor further noted “Interest in the Ethiopian market amongst our members has only grown over the last twelve months and I am confident that the trip will provide useful opportunities for new partnerships, deals and acquisitions between delegates and local stakeholders.”

Investors from a range of strategic sectors including agriculture, telecoms, logistics, tourism, mining and power are included in the visiting delegation, it was indicated.

During the visit, delegates will meet with key government ministers to discuss new avenues for investment and partnership.

Furthermore, the bilateral and multilateral meetings facilitated by the trip will aim to drive investment and play an important role as the Ethiopian government moves forward with its economic reform agenda, including the ongoing telecoms licensing process.

Invest Africa, with a global footprint of more than 400 member companies, is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment in Africa.



