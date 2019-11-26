AU Applauds Ethiopia for Efforts to Promote, Ensure Participation of Youth in Peace, Dev’t Initiatives

ENA November 26/2019 The African Union (AU) commended the government and people of Ethiopia today for their efforts to promote and ensure the empowerment and participation of the youth in peace and development initiatives in the country.

In his welcoming address to the participants of a workshop on youth and peace, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui lauded the Government of Ethiopia for its commitment towards taking bold steps to widen the political space through releasing political prisoners and inviting exiled opposition parties to return and pursue a peaceful struggle in the country.

“Allow me also to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Government and people of Ethiopia for the strides the country is making towards an inclusive, accountable and a democratic nation that is creating the conditions for inclusive and participatory socio-economic development for its youth and the general public,” the commissioner added.

Chergui stated that the workshop “is taking place at the backdrop of ongoing political reforms, democratization processes, as well as the holding of the Ethiopia’s national elections in 2020.”

However, political reform processes take time and are always fraught with challenges, he warned, adding that “we know from experience that election periods heighten the vulnerabilities of countries.”

According to the commissioner, “harnessing the positive contributions of the youth and ensuring their active participation in the political discourse and decision-making processes will be key for the successful implementation of the reform agenda and other peace building efforts.”

Ethiopia’s success in conducting a credible and peaceful election will be crucial to the successful implementation of the comprehensive reform agenda.

“We must work together – old and young, to ensure the gains so far made are not reversed but rather consolidated,” Chergui stressed.

In this context, the youth in Ethiopia can and are encouraged to play a significant role in the overall reform process and the holding of credible and peaceful elections, according to the commissioner.

Furthermore, the commissioner expressed his appreciation to the talented young women and men across the continent, which is playing “cardinal roles towards the promotion of peace and nation building in their respective countries.”

He reaffirmed African Union’s readiness to work together, share expertise and knowledge for the successful holding of the upcoming national elections and the implementation of the reform agenda in Ethiopia.

Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil said on her part Africa is a continent of youth; and this is a great opportunity and grace for Africa, noting that 70 percent of the population in Ethiopia is young.

She said the Government of Ethiopia is working hard to enhance the participation of the youth in peace, nation building and development activities in the country.

The minister noted that the workshop will create opportunity to transfer and exchange experiences among the Ethiopian youth and their African brothers and sisters.

Muferihat further expressed gratitude to the Peace and Security Department of the African Union for “the support extended to us and being with us in making peace happen in the continent.”

AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi said in Ethiopia, with its very dynamic and young population, we have an opportunity to promote the empowerment of youth as a catalyst for positive and peaceful change.

She said “young people play a positive role in the prevention and resolution of conflicts and eventually a key role to support the government’s peace and security architecture in Ethiopia.”

Chebbi pointed out that “a question that every young African poses to themselves today, every single country young people ask what is the Africa we want and what’s the country they want is also a question young Ethiopians ask.The Ethiopia they want to build.”

The youth participants from the continent will discuss about youth engagement and participation in nation building, normative frameworks on youth’s roles in peace and nation building, among other issues, in the two-day workshop.

The workshop is organized by the Government of Ethiopia, in collaboration with AU, under the theme “Youth for Peace Ethiopia: Cross-Regional Dialogue and Experience Sharing.”