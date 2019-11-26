FM Gedu Meets with UN-Habitat Executive Director Maymunah Sharif

ENA November 26/2019 Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew and UN-Habitat Executive Director Maymunah Sharif exchanged views on strengthening the partnership between UN-Habitat and Ethiopia.

During the discussion they held today, Gedu commended Sharif and UN-Habitat for responding positively to PM Abiy’s request to assist Ethiopia on the Sheger River Rehabilitation Project.

He also appreciated UN-Habitat for extending its assistance to Ethiopia in areas of urban planning, solid waste management, urban resilience and urban monitoring in different parts of the country, according to a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister urged UN-Habitat to expand its support to Ethiopia in technical and capacity building areas, considering the rapid urbanization taking place in Ethiopia.

Executive Director Maymunah Sharif said on her part UN-Habitat is undertaking activities to modernize cities in Ethiopia so that they can be suitable for living.

She cited Bahir Dar, Hawassa, Dire Dawa and Kombolecha cities where her organization is running city-development projects.



UN-Habitat will focus on cities where industrial parks have been built to help reduce air pollution, Sharif added.

The Nairobi-based UN-Habitat runs projects in Ethiopia aiming at developing and promoting socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities.