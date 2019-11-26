The 49th National Day of Oman Marked in Ethiopia

ENA November 26/2019 Oman Embassy in Ethiopia celebrated the 49th National Day of the country, which falls on the 18th of November each year.

Colorful celebration was held in Addis Ababa on Monday to mark the national day in attendance of Minister of Social Affairs of Ethiopia, Ergogie Tesfaye, Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President, Mufti Haji Omar Idris and Ambassadors of different countries.

The national day marked amid a significant growth momentum that puts the Omani economy on the threshold of a new stage to achieve the Oman 2040 Vision.

The day currently celebrates the History of Oman and specifically its independence from colonization in 1951.

In line with the national day, the Sultanate of Oman has set free three Ethiopian detainees from imprisonment in the country.

Oman and Ethiopia set to establish a joint business in a bid to streamline trade and investment procedures between the two countries on the top of enhancing bilateral economic relations.