Ethiopia Widening Relations with Mainly Neighboring Countries: -FM Gedu

ENA November 25/2919 Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu said Ethiopia will continue to strengthen its bilateral relations with mainly neighboring countries and then with other parts of the world.

Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People Representatives (HPR) has evaluated three months performance of the ministry here today.

Presenting the performance of the ministry today, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew said the relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea is progressing well, and efforts are underway to enhance people-to-people relations.

Discussions are underway to legalize this relation to a higher stage so that the countries could work together and benefit from all-round cooperation, he added.

In addition, activities in building confidence between two countries are being carried out to build sustainable relation based on international law.

Besides, renovation of infrastructural development have been carried out to facilitate the ties.

According to Gedu, Ethiopia is also working hard to consolidate relations with all neighboring countries and widen it to other African countries and beyond.

Pointing out the achievements attained in diplomacy over the past three months, he said Ethiopia has re-invigorated its relations with USA, Germany, France, and Great Britain, among others.

With respect to multilateralism, the country is working to combat terrorism and extremism, the minister said, adding that, Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Members of the standing committee praised the ministry for its efforts in bringing peace and stability in the region, in collaboration with regional and international organizations, and in facilitating conditions for regional integration.

They also appreciated its efforts in repatriating more than 33,000 home.

The committee urged the ministry to expand market for export products and attract more tourists as well as investors to the country.

Increasing the engagement of the Ethiopian Diaspora in investment activities also needs attention, the members noted.