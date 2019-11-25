President Sahlework Participating in Global Gender Summit

ENA November 25/2019 President Sahilework Zewudie is participating in the global gender summit which is underway in Kigali, Rwanda from November 25th to 27th 2019.

The biennial event brings together leaders from government, development institutions, private sector, civil society and academia.

With the theme “Unpacking constraints to gender equality”, the summit will consider three dimensions in which gender equality and women’s empowerment can be achieved: scaling up innovative financing; enabling legal, regulatory and institutional environments; and securing women’s participation and voices.

The main objective of the summit is to share best practices and catalyze investment to accelerate progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa and around the world.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat and a Rwandan President, Paul Kagame are also taking part on the summit.

The Global Gender Summit is organized by the African Development Bank with other multilateral development partners.