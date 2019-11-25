PM Abiy Discusses with Chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma

Addis Ababa ENA November 25/2019 Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed held discussion with the Chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma this morning.

Founder of Jack Ma Foundation and Partner of Alibaba Group arrived last night in Addis Ababa, following his meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Alibaba headquarter in Hangzhou city earlier this year.

Jack Ma is in Addis Ababa to launch the Electronic World Trade Platform in Ethiopia.

The Prime Minster Office announced that electronic World Trade is a platform that will support the country’s national digital transformation strategy.

During their meeting in Hangzhou last April, Prime Minister Abiy and Jack Ma shared on the future of disruptive technologies on market and societies.

On the occasion, Jack Ma agreed to consider potential investment in Ethiopia that will impact daily lives of the people in the region.