Corruption Under Spotlight at Africa Land Policy Conference

Addis ababa ENA November 25/2019 A conference that will deliberate on future direction for addressing land governance challenges and policy pertinent issues in Africa to be hosted tomorrow in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

In a press release Economic Commission for Africa sent to ENA indicated that this year’s conference being held under the theme “Winning the fight against corruption in the land sector, sustainable pathways for Africa’s transformation.”

The meeting is expected to build consensus among African policymakers and stakeholders on future direction for addressing land governance challenges, with a focus on corruption.

Speaking ahead of the conference ECA’s African Land Policy Centre Head, Joan Kagwanja said the land sector is one of the most corrupt sections in the economy and it’s important to address the corruption in the broader governance of the economies.

Promoting the use of land is necessary to encourage sustainable development and transformation of African economies, she said adding that, “Winning the fight against corruption in the land sector, sustainable pathways for Africa’s transformation”.

This year’s theme is aligned to the African Union’s declaration of 2018 as Africa’s Anti-Corruption Year.

The continental body identifies corruption as a key factor hampering efforts to promote good governance, socio-economic transformation, peace and security.

Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend the conference that runs from 25-29 November.