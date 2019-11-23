Philippines to Open Embassy in Ethiopia

ENA November 23/2019 Philippines has announced that it is preparing to open its embassy in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was disclosed by Philippines Assistant Secretary at the Office of Middle East and African Affairs Leslie J. Baja, at the Ethiopia and Philippines first political consultative meeting held yesterday.

Assistant Secretary Baja congratulated Prime Ministry Abiy for winning the Nobel Peace Prize and lauded changes that have been observed in Ethiopia over the past two years.

To further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, he said “the Philippines is preparing to open its embassy in Addis Ababa and use it as a springboard to get access to other African countries.”

Asia and Pacific Countries Affairs Director-General, Dawit Yirga said the consultation would enhance bilateral relations and step the political, economic and diplomatic relations between the countries.

The two countries should continue to strengthen their relations in areas of education, culture and tourism as well as capacity building and technology transfer, he added.

Furthermore, he stated that the expansion and protection of investment between the two countries would be accomplished by the completion of the draft agreement on the abolition of double taxation between Ethiopian and Philippines Airlines and the signing up of the agreement on culture and tourism between the two countries.

The diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Philippines began in early 1960s; and Ethiopian Airlines is currently flying three times a week to the capital, Manila.