EPRDF Council Concludes Meeting Approving Merger

ENA, November 23/2019 The Council of the EPRDF, which deliberate for two days on issues that lead to the formation of the proposed single party named “Prosperity Party”, concludes yesterday.

The documents aimed to form a single party by merging members of the coalition were the agenda that the Council of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) discussed.

The Council in its two-day deliberation unanimously approved the merger of the coalition to form a single party, its program and the bylaw, a statement from the Council said.

The Council is composed of 180 members, 45 from each member organizations, namely the Amhara Democratic Party (ADP), Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), Southern Ethiopian People’s democratic Movement (SEPDM) and the Tigrai People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

However, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) avoided the Council’s meeting opposing the merger.

The Council has also put directions to fulfill procedural requirement as per the country’s election and political parties’ registration laws, according its statement.

The Council decided to form a single party that will embrace affiliate parties considering that the existing structure lacks comprehensiveness, promotes division within the organization and the country, and paves the way to extremism.

The Council in its statement notes that the current challenge observed in the country needs a national party that promotes comprehensiveness, and ensures active participation of all Ethiopians and individual and group rights.